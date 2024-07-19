ALERT: These Campsites In New York State Have CLOSED

The recent storms that pounded portions of New York State have lead to officials closing various campsites.

The summer storms that raged through the last few days left a line of destruction behind. As residents cleanup and, in some cases, start to rebuild their homes, the weather is starting to become more enjoyable with less humidity and sunny skies.

But a few of these storms produced tornadoes and strong winds that tore apart forest areas and parks.

New York State has announced that some campsites in the Empire State have been forced to close as a result of major damage. In a post on "X", previously known as Twitter, the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation relayed the news that: "DEC also announced the temporary closure of many camping and day-use sites in the Narrow Island group of #LakeGeorge Islands. Due to storm damage in the area, many campsites and day-use sites will be closed until further notice while cleanup of trees and repairs takes place".

But the storms also brought in a deluge of rain for the East Coast and parts of New York State. The rushing water and flash floods brought elevated levels of bacteria to various lakes.

"DEC today announced the temporary closure of Million Dollar Beach in #LakeGeorge. Recent heavy rains resulted in elevated levels of the bacteria Escherichia coli, or E. coli, found in water sampling at the beach".

The weather is going to improve and this coming weekend should be ideal for camping. Before you go, check with New York State Parks and the DEC to make sure your site is available.