It is about to get even hotter this week across New York State, and many schools are changing their schedule to keep kids safe.

As the heat and humidity get higher, it might be harder for some to stay comfortable, and it certainly makes it more difficult to stay focused.

But beyond the classroom, there is another worry that air conditioners can't keep up with the heat.

A massive number of air conditioners will stop working this week during the heatwave due to poor maintenance.

We have seen an unprecedented amount of cottonwood seeds floating in the air across New York State this spring. It may have ended up in your AC, and that can cause the unit to function poorly. This is something that you can manage and clean.

The experts say that you should try to keep the temperature at a comfortable level and keep the blinds and curtains closed during the day to help keep the inside of your home or office cooler.

"Hot & humid conditions will peak Monday and last through Tuesday, with lower terrain areas only bottoming out in the mid 70s by sunrise each night. Here are a few heat safety tips: Stay in A/C, wear light colored clothing, drink plenty of water, NEVER leave people/pets in the car"