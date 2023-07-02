There’s A Massive Medication Shortage In New York State

If you’ve ever been unable to access certain medications you need to maintain your health, you know how incredibly frustrating it can be - especially if it’s one that you take every day.

One major drug prescribed to thousands of people across New York State has been extremely difficult to get recently, causing massive headaches for doctors, patients, and pharmacists.

If you’re one of the unlucky ones affected by this popular medication’s shortage, read on to find out some things you can do that may help you out in the meantime.

Major ADHD Medication Shortage In New York State

If you or your child have ADHD (attention deficit hyperactivity disorder), you’ve probably had some recent frustrations getting access to the medication you were prescribed to treat it.

Back in October of last year, the FDA announced a shortage of amphetamine mixed salts, formerly known by the brand name Adderall, citing manufacturing delays and a lack of “sufficient supply.”

Pharmacies across New York State (especially larger chains like CVS and Walmart) are on backorder for Adderall. They are currently experiencing significant delays in receiving the drug, causing some patients to wait days or weeks for their medication to be filled.

For those who take the drug regularly, missing doses of their meds can lead to withdrawal symptoms like mood changes, depression, lethargy, and irritability.

New York State Adderall Prescriptions Are On The Rise

According to NBC, Adderall prescriptions for adults rose 15.1% during 2020, double the number of new prescriptions for the drug in 2019. Some theorize this is a direct result of the pandemic and more patients opting for telehealth appointments rather than in-person ones. Others blame the rise of Adderall usage on “ADHD Tik Tok” and the number of young adults self-diagnosing themselves.

(Remember, symptoms of ADHD vary from person to person, and it's impossible to self-diagnose yourself with ADHD through a video. You cannot be given a prescription for ADHD in New York State without a comprehensive evaluation by a licensed clinician.)

Whatever the case, the rise in prescriptions for popular ADHD drugs creates problems for those who rely on the drug for school or work.

What You Can Do To Cope During The ADHD Medication Shortage

Until this medication shortage problem is reversed, and you continue to have issues getting your ADHD medication, you should contact your primary care doctor or pediatrician immediately to make them aware of your predicament and see which options they recommend.

Here are some possible solutions they may suggest you explore if you’re having trouble accessing your prescribed medication.

