A Safety Warning For Hikers In New York State

There is a major safety warning that has been posted for all of those who intend to hike in New York State this year.

The spring is now days away and as we see the final snow piles melt away, the early flowers and weeds are starting to show through the ground.

If you are getting ready to put the snow boots away and grab the hiking gear, New York State has a few reminders.

There are so many great places to hike in the Empire State. From the Adirondack Mountains, to the Niagara Gorges, there is something for every age group and ability.

But regardless of where you and your family go on a hike this spring and summer, keep a few things in mind to make your journey safe.

Keep in mind, no matter where you are planning to take a hike, you want to let people know where you will be going and if you are near private property, it is best to get permission first. If you are not on public land that is clearly marked, you will be trespassing unless you have specific permission.

The weather will be in your favor if you plan to hike this coming weekend as the temperatures will soar in to the upper 60's! There is a burn ban that will be in place as of this weekend for all of the state. Be sure to know the law and be smart about any camp fire you plan to have.