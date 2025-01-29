Were 7 National Football League refs suspended after the controversial game that happened this past Sunday during the AFC Championship game?

Buffalo Bills fans are TICKED. The Buffalo Bills lost to the Kansas City Chiefs for a chance to go to the Super Bowl on Sunday and the game came with a handful of controversies.

Two of the controversies included a ball that was ruled a catch for the Kansas City Chiefs, but the ball clearly hit the ground.

Another instance was when the Buffalo Bills had the ball and Josh Allen tried to do the 'tush push' in the 4th quarter. The refs ruled that Josh Allen was short of the first down marker, but fans think that Allen was clearly passed the line for a first down. It even cause a debate for the broadcast team during the game.

Either way, the Buffalo Bills ended up loosing the game to the Kansas City Chiefs with a score of 32-29. Fans were mad at the refs after the game and shortly afterwards, ther was a viral post on Facebook that said that 7 of the NFL refs were suspended by the National Football League. You can see the post below, but were the refs actually suspended after the game because of the bad calls that were made in the AFC Championship?

According to AOL:

The NFL has not announced the termination of any of it's officials during the 2024 season, and no other outlets are reporting that it did.

The referees for the AFC Championship are different from the crew that officiates the Super Bowl. Take a look at the post below.