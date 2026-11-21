Millions of New Yorkers are waiting to see whether they'll get a yearly raise. The automatic minimum wage increase in New York State will end on Januray 1st, 2027, and then be tied to inflation. So will minimum wage workers get a raise in the new year?

Will Minimum Wage Increase In New York State in 2027?

After three years of automatic increases to the minimum wage in New York State in 2024, 2025, and 2026, we might not see an increase in 2027.

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The current law in New York State has yearly increases to minimum wage tied to inflation, but there are some "economic off-ramps" or measures that can be met that would keep the minimum wage flat for the new year.

Well, those "economic off-ramps" have been met in New York State, so at the time of this writing, there will be no increase to the minimum wage in New York State in 2027.

Well, at least for now.

How Minimum Wage Could Increase In 2027

New York State Governor Kathy Hochul has proposed some new legislation that would call for an increase to the minimum wage in New York State. If the proposal is approved by the New York State legislature, the minimum wage would increase on March 1st, 2027.

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As of right now, according to New York State's website, the minimum wage will stay the same in 2027.

On January 1, 2027, the state minimum wage will remain at $17.00 per hour in New York City, Long Island and Westchester County and $16.00 per hour for the rest of the state. This is because one of the off-ramp conditions was met.

Do you think minimum wage workers should get an increase in 2027? Let me know HERE.