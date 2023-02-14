Big Money Coming For Cans-Bottles In New York State

Vice President Harris was in Western New York last year and had much to say about green energy. Many are trying to get the United States to lower it's carbon footprint as electric vehicles become more popular and New York State starts to limit or eliminate fossil fuel dependency.

But perhaps there are other ways to help the environment that will also be on the horizon? For example, there are states around the country that charge a $.10 deposit for bottles and cans that is paid back when you bring them to a recycling facility.

Currently, New York State charges a $.05 deposit on cans, bottle and some plastic water bottles as well.

Any sealed bottle, can, or jar less than one gallon composed of glass, metal, aluminum, steel, or plastic

Vermont and Maine currently hold the highest deposit amount at $.15 for wine and liquor.

Any sealed container of four liters or less composed of glass, metal or plastic

