IRS Announces Stimulus Check Deadline In CNY

If you really need some money and still haven't received your stimulus check, then you NEED to hit this deadline.

If you don't have time to wait for a paper check, then go to the IRS website now and get signed up for a direct deposit or use another service like Venmo, PayPal, and the Cash app for your federal stimulus payment. The hard deadline to enter your bank information is 12 p.m., Wednesday, May 13, 2020. Yes, noon.

The Treasury Department developed a web-based portal for individuals to update or provide banking information to the IRS online so you can receive payments immediately as opposed to checks in the mail.

If you are eligible for the economic impact payment but haven't received any money, then go to https://www.irs.gov/coronavirus/get-my-payment and see if you were a part of some technical glitches as there were many in the beginning.

If you are checking daily and receive the dreaded "Status Not Available" the IRS says it may be for one of the following reasons:

If you are not eligible for payment (see IRS.gov on who is eligible and who is not eligible)

If you are required to file a tax return and have not filed in tax year 2018 or 2019.

If you recently filed your return or provided information through Non-Filers: Enter Your Payment Info on IRS.gov. Your payment status will be updated when processing is completed.

If you are an SSA or RRB Form 1099 recipient, SSI or VA benefit recipient – the IRS is working with your agency to issue your payment; your information is not available in this app yet.

If you don't want to go through all this it's ok. You'll get your check in the mail.

