International Space Station CNY Flyovers This Week

NASA via Getty Images

Have you ever seen the International Space station pass overhead? This week could be your chance.

The National Weather Service of Buffalo posted the good news on Facebook:

Here in CNY, there will be two passes to choose from tonight (5/20). The first will be at roughly 9:45 PM. Look to the north-northwest about 30 degrees above the horizon. During the second pass at 11:22 PM, the space station will appear at about 20 degrees above the northern horizon.

Nasa has a website called Spot The Station. They provide times, dates, and where to look to spot it. Here's some upcoming dates for CNY:

DateVisibleMax Height*AppearsDisappears
Wed May 20, 9:45 PM3 min27°27° above NNW10° above NE
Wed May 20, 11:22 PM2 min18°18° above N11° above NE
Thu May 21, 00:57 AM2 min22°10° above NW22° above NNW
Thu May 21, 8:57 PM3 min36°35° above NNW12° above NE
Thu May 21, 10:34 PM2 min18°18° above N11° above NE
Fri May 22, 00:09 AM3 min26°11° above NW26° above NNE
Fri May 22, 9:46 PM3 min20°20° above NNW10° above NE
Fri May 22, 11:23 PM2 min22°21° above N16° above NE
Sat May 23, 00:58 AM< 1 min15°10° above NW15° above NW
Sat May 23, 8:58 PM3 min22°22° above NNW10° above NE
Sat May 23, 10:36 PM3 min19°19° above N10° above ENE
Sun May 24, 00:10 AM2 min30°10° above NW30° above NNW
Sun May 24, 9:48 PM3 min18°18° above N11° above NE
Sun May 24, 11:24 PM2 min33°22° above NNW32° above NNE
Mon May 25, 8:59 PM3 min18°18° above NNW11° above NE
Mon May 25, 10:37 PM3 min26°22° above NNW15° above ENE
Tue May 26, 00:11 AM1 min22°10° above WNW22° above WNW
Tue May 26, 9:49 PM3 min21°19° above N11° above ENE
Tue May 26, 11:24 PM2 min52°12° above NW52° above NNW
Wed May 27, 9:01 PM3 min19°18° above NNW10° above NE
Wed May 27, 10:38 PM2 min45°30° above NNW31° above ENE
Thu May 28, 00:13 AM< 1 min11°11° above W11° above W
Thu May 28, 9:50 PM4 min32°25° above NNW11° above E
Thu May 28, 11:25 PM2 min29°10° above WNW29° above W
Fri May 29, 9:02 PM4 min25°22° above NNW11° above ENE
Fri May 29, 10:38 PM3 min74°18° above WNW64° above SSE
Download The 96.9 WOUR Mobile App

Southern Tier Man is One of Two Astronauts on May 27 Launch

NASA and SpaceX have joined forces to launch astronauts to the International Space Station from U.S. soil for the first time in nine years. The launch on May 27 will be led by two astronauts, one of whom was born and raised in New York's Southern Tier. Douglas G. Hurley will be the spacecraft commander for the Demo-2 flight of SpaceX's CrewDragon spacecraft. He was born in Endicott, New York in 1966, but considers Apalachin his hometown. You can read more HERE.

 

Source: International Space Station CNY Flyovers This Week
Filed Under: astronomy, nasa, space
Categories: This And That
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top