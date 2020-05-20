International Space Station CNY Flyovers This Week
Have you ever seen the International Space station pass overhead? This week could be your chance.
The National Weather Service of Buffalo posted the good news on Facebook:
Here in CNY, there will be two passes to choose from tonight (5/20). The first will be at roughly 9:45 PM. Look to the north-northwest about 30 degrees above the horizon. During the second pass at 11:22 PM, the space station will appear at about 20 degrees above the northern horizon.
Nasa has a website called Spot The Station. They provide times, dates, and where to look to spot it. Here's some upcoming dates for CNY:
|Date
|Visible
|Max Height*
|Appears
|Disappears
|Wed May 20, 9:45 PM
|3 min
|27°
|27° above NNW
|10° above NE
|Wed May 20, 11:22 PM
|2 min
|18°
|18° above N
|11° above NE
|Thu May 21, 00:57 AM
|2 min
|22°
|10° above NW
|22° above NNW
|Thu May 21, 8:57 PM
|3 min
|36°
|35° above NNW
|12° above NE
|Thu May 21, 10:34 PM
|2 min
|18°
|18° above N
|11° above NE
|Fri May 22, 00:09 AM
|3 min
|26°
|11° above NW
|26° above NNE
|Fri May 22, 9:46 PM
|3 min
|20°
|20° above NNW
|10° above NE
|Fri May 22, 11:23 PM
|2 min
|22°
|21° above N
|16° above NE
|Sat May 23, 00:58 AM
|< 1 min
|15°
|10° above NW
|15° above NW
|Sat May 23, 8:58 PM
|3 min
|22°
|22° above NNW
|10° above NE
|Sat May 23, 10:36 PM
|3 min
|19°
|19° above N
|10° above ENE
|Sun May 24, 00:10 AM
|2 min
|30°
|10° above NW
|30° above NNW
|Sun May 24, 9:48 PM
|3 min
|18°
|18° above N
|11° above NE
|Sun May 24, 11:24 PM
|2 min
|33°
|22° above NNW
|32° above NNE
|Mon May 25, 8:59 PM
|3 min
|18°
|18° above NNW
|11° above NE
|Mon May 25, 10:37 PM
|3 min
|26°
|22° above NNW
|15° above ENE
|Tue May 26, 00:11 AM
|1 min
|22°
|10° above WNW
|22° above WNW
|Tue May 26, 9:49 PM
|3 min
|21°
|19° above N
|11° above ENE
|Tue May 26, 11:24 PM
|2 min
|52°
|12° above NW
|52° above NNW
|Wed May 27, 9:01 PM
|3 min
|19°
|18° above NNW
|10° above NE
|Wed May 27, 10:38 PM
|2 min
|45°
|30° above NNW
|31° above ENE
|Thu May 28, 00:13 AM
|< 1 min
|11°
|11° above W
|11° above W
|Thu May 28, 9:50 PM
|4 min
|32°
|25° above NNW
|11° above E
|Thu May 28, 11:25 PM
|2 min
|29°
|10° above WNW
|29° above W
|Fri May 29, 9:02 PM
|4 min
|25°
|22° above NNW
|11° above ENE
|Fri May 29, 10:38 PM
|3 min
|74°
|18° above WNW
|64° above SSE
Southern Tier Man is One of Two Astronauts on May 27 Launch
NASA and SpaceX have joined forces to launch astronauts to the International Space Station from U.S. soil for the first time in nine years. The launch on May 27 will be led by two astronauts, one of whom was born and raised in New York's Southern Tier. Douglas G. Hurley will be the spacecraft commander for the Demo-2 flight of SpaceX's CrewDragon spacecraft. He was born in Endicott, New York in 1966, but considers Apalachin his hometown. You can read more HERE.