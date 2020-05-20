International Space Station CNY Flyovers This Week

Have you ever seen the International Space station pass overhead? This week could be your chance.

The National Weather Service of Buffalo posted the good news on Facebook:

Here in CNY, there will be two passes to choose from tonight (5/20). The first will be at roughly 9:45 PM. Look to the north-northwest about 30 degrees above the horizon. During the second pass at 11:22 PM, the space station will appear at about 20 degrees above the northern horizon.

Nasa has a website called Spot The Station. They provide times, dates, and where to look to spot it. Here's some upcoming dates for CNY:

Date Visible Max Height* Appears Disappears Wed May 20, 9:45 PM 3 min 27° 27° above NNW 10° above NE Wed May 20, 11:22 PM 2 min 18° 18° above N 11° above NE Thu May 21, 00:57 AM 2 min 22° 10° above NW 22° above NNW Thu May 21, 8:57 PM 3 min 36° 35° above NNW 12° above NE Thu May 21, 10:34 PM 2 min 18° 18° above N 11° above NE Fri May 22, 00:09 AM 3 min 26° 11° above NW 26° above NNE Fri May 22, 9:46 PM 3 min 20° 20° above NNW 10° above NE Fri May 22, 11:23 PM 2 min 22° 21° above N 16° above NE Sat May 23, 00:58 AM < 1 min 15° 10° above NW 15° above NW Sat May 23, 8:58 PM 3 min 22° 22° above NNW 10° above NE Sat May 23, 10:36 PM 3 min 19° 19° above N 10° above ENE Sun May 24, 00:10 AM 2 min 30° 10° above NW 30° above NNW Sun May 24, 9:48 PM 3 min 18° 18° above N 11° above NE Sun May 24, 11:24 PM 2 min 33° 22° above NNW 32° above NNE Mon May 25, 8:59 PM 3 min 18° 18° above NNW 11° above NE Mon May 25, 10:37 PM 3 min 26° 22° above NNW 15° above ENE Tue May 26, 00:11 AM 1 min 22° 10° above WNW 22° above WNW Tue May 26, 9:49 PM 3 min 21° 19° above N 11° above ENE Tue May 26, 11:24 PM 2 min 52° 12° above NW 52° above NNW Wed May 27, 9:01 PM 3 min 19° 18° above NNW 10° above NE Wed May 27, 10:38 PM 2 min 45° 30° above NNW 31° above ENE Thu May 28, 00:13 AM < 1 min 11° 11° above W 11° above W Thu May 28, 9:50 PM 4 min 32° 25° above NNW 11° above E Thu May 28, 11:25 PM 2 min 29° 10° above WNW 29° above W Fri May 29, 9:02 PM 4 min 25° 22° above NNW 11° above ENE Fri May 29, 10:38 PM 3 min 74° 18° above WNW 64° above SSE

Southern Tier Man is One of Two Astronauts on May 27 Launch

NASA and SpaceX have joined forces to launch astronauts to the International Space Station from U.S. soil for the first time in nine years. The launch on May 27 will be led by two astronauts, one of whom was born and raised in New York's Southern Tier. Douglas G. Hurley will be the spacecraft commander for the Demo-2 flight of SpaceX's CrewDragon spacecraft. He was born in Endicott, New York in 1966, but considers Apalachin his hometown. You can read more HERE.