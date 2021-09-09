You know it's almost time for the Halloween season when Cayo Industrial Warehouse of Horror returns. The intense Halloween attraction celebrates its 19th season in Rome.

If you've never been to Cayo Industrial's haunted horror realm, you're in for a whole new Halloween experience. Cayo takes haunted houses to the next level with tons of special effects, scary actors that are too close to the real thing, and an experience that isn't for the faint at heart.

Cayo Industrial moved to 530 Harbor Way in Rome back in 2019 after 11 years on Broad Street in Utica. Owner Joshua Reale spent a great deal of time removing the long-standing attraction from Utica to Rome, where the 3 attractions were transformed into one massive experience. "It’s quite incredible to think of how Cayo has become a staple in the Central New York area for Halloween," said Reale.

Atrophy Escape Ward

The Atrophy Escape Ward is also opening again in September. Solve puzzles and unfold secrets as you encounter patients in an old asylum. The mysterious, immersive, and mind-bending experience is open for one weekend only September 24-26 in Rome. You need to make reservations and buy tickets online. But don't wait. They sell out fast.

Dates for a haunted experience like no other at Cayo Industrial are every weekend in October from 6:30 PM to 10:30 PM. Learn more and get your tickets at Cayoindustrial.com.

