In Oneida County, COVID-19 has Affected this Age Group Most

For the first time, the ages of those who have tested positive for coronavirus in Oneida County have been released, and some people might be surprised by the breakdown. 40-percent of the people affected locally are actually younger, between the ages of 18 and 44, according to County Executive Anthony Picente.

"Young people can get this virus. You can see by the numbers," said Picente. "Not complying is putting everybody at risk and when businesses don't adhere to the rules, you're not only hurting yourself, you're hurting others," he added.

The second most affected group is people between the ages of 45 and 64, at 34-percent, followed by 65-74 at 8-percent and 75-plus at 14-percent. 54-percent of men have tested positive versus 46-percent of women. The demographics are based on Tuesday's totals of 121 positive cases.

The Numbers

Picente announced eight new positive COVID-19 cases, half of the number of new cases announced on Tuesday. The additional eight bring the total number of positive cases in the county to 129, of which 102 are still active. Picente said 23 cases have been resolved and so far there have been 2 deaths. 18 county residents remain in our hospitals and 3 people are hospitalized outside the county.

•Lab reported negative cases- 804 (52 in the last 24 hours)

• Total people tested- 1,228

•Precautionary quarantine- 1,100

•New NYS deaths- 779

•Total NYS Deaths- 6,278

The Flag, Easter Celebrations and Golf

On Wednesday, Governor Andrew Cuomo ordered all flags in the state to be flown at half staff in honor of those people who have lost their lives to the coronavirus battle. Cuomo also issued an executive order allowing all New Yorkers to vote with absentee ballots for the June 23rd primary.

Picente reminded residents to avoid gatherings of people who live outside their home in anticipation of Easter weekend. Both Picente and Health Department Director Phyllis Ellis urged people to video conference holiday celebrations with family this weekend and highly discouraged congregating with people, even in outdoor settings.

Picente clarified a question about golf courses, which he said many people have inquired about since the weather has improved. He cited the NYS directive deeming golf courses and other sporting events as non-essential. "There should not be that kind of congregating," said Picente. "Golf courses should be closed."