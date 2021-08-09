Impeachment Proceedings Against Governor Cuomo Could Begin In Weeks

The Chairman of the New York Assembly Judiciary Committee says the panel is planning public hearings for later this month in the impeachment inquiry into Governor Andrew Cuomo.

Committee Chair Charles Levine said Monday they’ll also hear expert testimony regarding both sexual harassment and the impeachment process, which hasn’t been used in New York in over 100 years.

Levine says updates will be provided on August 16 and again the following Monday, after which public hearings can begin.

State Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie says the majority of the legislative body has no confidence that Cuomo can remain in office, but it’s important to let the process play out.

“As I stated last week, the governor has clearly lost the confidence of the Majority members of the New York State Assembly, “ said Heastie. “The attorney general’s report lays out in painful detail the many instances and ways in which he reportedly harassed and created a hostile work environment for the employees of the Executive Chamber and others he came in contact with. I am heartbroken. Let me be clear - no one should have to endure the type of behavior detailed in the attorney general’s report.”

The hearing stems from allegations in a report from the State Attorney General’s Office that Governor Cuomo sexually harassed 11 women.

The governor is denying the allegations.

The impeachment probe is also examining claims that Cuomo misused public funds for his book on COVID-19, as well as claims the governor covered up the true number of nursing home deaths in the early days of the pandemic.

