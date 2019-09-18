Ilion Police Arrest Two Men Following Dramatic Car Chase

Ilion Police are announcing the arrest of 34-year-old Eric Henderson of Ilion on several charges following an extensive police chase.

Authorities say, Henderson, who was being sought on alleged Rape and Endangering the Welfare of a Child charges, was discovered in the parking lot of a fast food restaurant when police spotted him.

Police say, Henderson attempted to flee the scene by intentionally backing into a marked Ilion Police vehicle and driving off.

In the process Henderson barely missed striking several law enforcement officials.

Henderson proceeded west on West Clark Street where he struck an uninvolved vehicle head-on and then attempted to flee on foot.

Henderson eventually was taken into custody, but not before another individual, 24-year-old Chandler Seelbach, allegedly tried to interfere with the arrest of Henderson.

Both men were arrested and are facing several charges. The driver of the oncoming, head-on collision was ultimately transported to Upstate Hospital. A passenger in Henderson's vehicle was also treated at a local hospital for injuries.

The investigation is ongoing and more details will provided as the become available.