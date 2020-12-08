Ice Sculpting Masters Coming To New York Fairgrounds Syracuse

Coming to the New York State Fairgrounds in Syracuse for 5 days only, an all new drive thru holiday display called Ice Sculpting Masters.

Ice Sculpting Masters will run Wednesday, December 30th through Sunday, January 3rd from 4:30-10:30 p.m. at the NYS Fairgrounds. This holiday display incorporates 150,000 pounds of crystal clear ice blocks with over 80 individual hand carved ice sculptures.

The best sculptors from around the world are coming to NY to sculpt these amazing larger than life displays that will celebrate the spirit of the holidays and the coming of a new year, We invite you & your family to enjoy this drive thru attraction from the safety of your car."

There will be a limited amount of tickets available for each night to try to keep the lines reasonable with social distancing. Only 1 ticket needed per vehicle.

Due to COVID-19 this is a drive thru experience only. Local restrictions limit public restrooms for an event like this, so please plan accordingly.

According to Syracuse.com, sixteen large ice sculptures and approximately 75 single-block carvings will be displayed along the streets of the Fairgrounds’ Empire RV Park. You'll be able to enjoy holiday music on the path, and the drive will end with two giant ice carvings.

“We’re very excited about this new event and hope it can become an annual tradition in Central New York. Stan is an artist and I know he and his team will produce a top-notch event that will give us all a reason to get out of the house for a fun holiday event that is safe and socially distanced,” State Fair Director Troy Waffner said.'

Once again, all attendees must stay in their vehicles.