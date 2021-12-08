I see your holiday tractor display in New York and raise you three more.

A farm in Fulton, New York has a tractor out front as a way to salute the hard-working farmers who put food on our table throughout the year. But there's a home near Binghamton that has not one but four tractors.

The Christmas display of old tractors is on Route 434 in Apalachin, New York in Tioga County. To see them, just head south on Pennsylvania Avenue. They are about 2-3 miles down the road on the right-hand side.

Fulton Farm Tractor

A little closer to home, parked in front of the Ingersoll farm in Fulton, New York is another Christmas tribute to the farmers. 15-year-old Tyler Ingersoll decorated one of the family's farm tractors for the first time. "He saw a video on Tik Tok and decided to do one himself," said mom Bethany.

The brightly lit tractor even has a driver. "He put a polar bear inside the cab," Bethany explained.

The holiday salute to farmers is getting a lot of attention on the Ingersoll farm. "Everyone loves it and now he wants to do all 5 tractors," laughed Bethany.

Check out the unique Christmas display in front of the Ingersoll farm at 111 Owens Road in Fulton, New York.

There are a number of holiday displays you can take the family to see for the Christmas season. Walk or drive through thousands of lights all over New York State.

