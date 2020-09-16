Hunter’s Still Hunting For His Forever Home
Hunter is a handsome boy and is available for adoption from the Herkimer County Humane Society.
Hunter was recently transferred to Herkimer County Humane Society from another shelter to find him a forever home. He's very friendly and loves to go for walks and is awesome on a leash. Hunter has great doggy manners and knows how to sit and shake on command.
Hunter is about 5 years old, altered, and up to date on his vaccines. Now he needs to find his forever home.
Hunter loves to play, is good with other dogs, seems good with children, and gently takes his treats. Hunter doesn't have a mean bone in his body except for chickens, he doesn't like chickens.
He was adopted but then returned because his owner went to jail. Stop by the Herkimer County Humane Society today to meet Hunter. They're located at 514 State Route 5S Mohawk, New York. (315) 866-3255.
Monday: 12-4:30pm
Tuesday: Closed
Wednesday: Closed
Thursday: 12-4:30pm
Friday: 12-4:30pm
Saturday: 12-3:30pm
Sunday: 12-3:30pm
If you cannot adopt a pet, please consider a financial donation or a gift of any of the following items.
- Blankets/Flat Sheets/Comforters – No Pillows/Afghans
- CAT LITTER – UNSCENTED – NON-SCOOPABLE ONLY
- Towels/Wash Cloths
- Antibacterial Dishwashing Liquid
- Garbage Bags
- Hand Soap
- Laundry Detergent
- Paper Towels
- Sponges/Scrub Brushes
- Food
- Canned Cat Food
- Canned Dog Food (No Gravy)
- IAMS Can Dog Food – Special Diet, Special Request
- Cat Toys
- Dog Toys
- Thank You Cards and Stamps
The Herkimer County Humane Society, founded in 1913, is a non-profit, 501c3 charitable organization dedicated to providing shelter and safe haven for stray dogs and cats until their forever homes are found. For more information, please contact the Herkimer County Humane Society, 514 State Route 5S, Mohawk at (315) 866-3255.