Hunter’s Still Hunting For His Forever Home

Hunter is a handsome boy and is available for adoption from the Herkimer County Humane Society.

Hunter was recently transferred to Herkimer County Humane Society from another shelter to find him a forever home. He's very friendly and loves to go for walks and is awesome on a leash. Hunter has great doggy manners and knows how to sit and shake on command.

Herkimer County Humane Society

Hunter is about 5 years old, altered, and up to date on his vaccines. Now he needs to find his forever home.

Hunter loves to play, is good with other dogs, seems good with children, and gently takes his treats. Hunter doesn't have a mean bone in his body except for chickens, he doesn't like chickens.

He was adopted but then returned because his owner went to jail. Stop by the Herkimer County Humane Society today to meet Hunter. They're located at 514 State Route 5S Mohawk, New York. (315) 866-3255.

Monday: 12-4:30pm

Tuesday: Closed

Wednesday: Closed

Thursday: 12-4:30pm

Friday: 12-4:30pm

Saturday: 12-3:30pm

Sunday: 12-3:30pm

If you cannot adopt a pet, please consider a financial donation or a gift of any of the following items.

Blankets/Flat Sheets/Comforters – No Pillows/Afghans

CAT LITTER – UNSCENTED – NON-SCOOPABLE ONLY

Towels/Wash Cloths

Antibacterial Dishwashing Liquid

Garbage Bags

Hand Soap

Laundry Detergent

Paper Towels

Sponges/Scrub Brushes

Food

Canned Cat Food

Canned Dog Food (No Gravy)

IAMS Can Dog Food – Special Diet, Special Request

Cat Toys

Dog Toys

Thank You Cards and Stamps

The Herkimer County Humane Society, founded in 1913, is a non-profit, 501c3 charitable organization dedicated to providing shelter and safe haven for stray dogs and cats until their forever homes are found. For more information, please contact the Herkimer County Humane Society, 514 State Route 5S, Mohawk at (315) 866-3255.