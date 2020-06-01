Humpback Whale Swimming In The St. Lawrence River

Humpback whales are one of the world's largest marine mammals. If you were hoping to see one in Northern New York, there is a slight chance it could happen.

Currently a humpback whale has made it's way to Montreal. Late Saturday (5/30) morning, it was near the Jacques-Cartier Bridge in Montreal.

"We don't know why this animal made this journey. There are several hypotheses," Michaud said, adding that the whale could have been following fish because it was hungry or confused. "These journeys are usually a series of mistakes. But what is sure is that this animal doesn't belong to this habitat.""

CBC reports the whale travelled from Tadoussac, where it lives in salt water. Experts feel it could start making it's way back there, and not make a pit stop in Alex Bay first. It's possible, but extremely unlikely.

Thirteen different whale species coexist in the waters of the St. Lawrence River. According to croisieresaml.com, there are an estimated 900 beluga whales, 380 fin whales, over 1,000 minke whales, 7,500 humpback whales, 20,000 harbour porpoise, and many other species and types.

“It’s a big whale that lives in the ocean and right now the reason might be that this whale is disoriented or sick,” said McGill University Ph.D candidate in marine biology Anais Remili. “That’s why it ended up here because it never hangs out around Montreal usually.”

The whale is currently being followed by fisheries, and Oceans Canada.

