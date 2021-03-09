Humans and Dogs in Danger in Latest Pet Food Recall

The FDA is recalling a pet food for the second time this year and this one poses threats to not only the dogs but to the owners who handle the food. The product in question is Ground Beef and Performance Dog, a frozen raw pet food.

Bravo Packing, Inc. of Carneys Point, NJ is a company specializing in exotic diets for household pets and large animals. The recall covers all Ground Beef and Performance Dog, a frozen raw pet food because. The product has the potential to be contaminated with Salmonella and Listeria monocytogenes.

Obviously, the Salmonella is of concern for pets consuming the food. Owners who handle the food are also at risk if they don't thoroughly wash their hands after handling the food. It's also possible to contract the bacteria from an infected animal or unwashed surfaces contacted by the food.

Listeria monocytogenes can be fatal to the pets as well as small children, elderly people, and those with weakened immune systems. Pregnant women are also in danger of suffering miscarriages and stillbirths.

Dogs can also spread the illness to family members and other pets through saliva and feces even when they are not showing symptoms of the illness.

Symptoms to look for in pets:

lethargic

decreased appetite

abdominal pain

diarrhea or bloody diarrhea

fever

vomiting

Here are the product labels:

FDA.gov

FDA Label

Performance Dog and Ground Beef come 2-pound and 5-pound frozen plastic sleeves. If you have any of the product throw it away or contact the place of purchase for a refund. Questions can be directed to Bravo Packing at 856-299-1044 Monday – Friday, between 9 a.m. and 2p.m. Read more on the recall at FDA.gov.