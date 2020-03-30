How You Can Help Two CNY Businesses Keep Food Pantries Stocked

While many of us have stocked cupboards, many of our neighbors may not. Two Central New York businesses are stepping up to help.

All Carbone auto dealerships and Jimmy John's sandwich shops are making it easier for you to donate to your local food pantry. Every Carbone dealership and Jimmy Johns in New Hartford and Utica have drive-thru drop off receptacles for non-perishable, non-expired food. You don’t even have to get out of the car to help.

Unfortunately, local food pantries are feeling the pinch as people are spending more time at home, and money is tight for many - simultaneously decreasing donations while driving up demand for food.

If you can help, please drop off your donations at the closest Carbone delaership or a Jimmy John's.