How to Win a Bet on Dion Waiters Getting a 2020 NBA Title Ring

If you bet someone that Dion Waiters will score an NBA championship ring this year, you'll win the wager. The former Syracuse basketball star is a sure thing to win a ring this year.

The mercurial guard plays for the Los Angeles Lakers, who are taking on the Miami Heat in the 2020 NBA Finals. Waiters also was on the Heat's roster earlier this season. So, he'll get a champioship ring no matter which team wins the title.

And he's in line to win a share of playoff money from BOTH teams.

It's been an eventful year for Waiters. While on Miami's roster, he suffered a panic attack on the team plane following an over-consumption of marijuana edibles. He was suspended for that incident. A month later, he was suspended again after he called in to work sick, then posted a picture of himself on his Instagram page on a boat celebrating his birthday.

Waiters also spent three days this season on the roster of the Memphis Grizzlies following a three-way trade.

He's currently been nursing a groin injury. As a result, he's listed as day-to-day and a "game-time decision" for the Lakers' staff, so his status is uncertain for the series. Waiters was the 4th overall selection in the 2012 NBA Draft.