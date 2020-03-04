How To Make A Boozy Shamrock Shake

Just in time for St. Patrick's Day -- here's a great recipe for a boozy Shamrock Shake.

The recipe comes from Delish. Here's what you'll need:

3 crushed Mint Oreos, for rimming cups

1/4 c. Fudge sauce, for rimming cups and garnish

9 large scoops vanilla ice cream

1/3 c. Baileys

2 oz. whiskey

6 whole Mint Oreos

10 drops green food coloring

1 tsp. peppermint extract

Whipped cream, for serving

Maraschino cherries, for serving

Here's how to make it: