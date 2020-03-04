How To Make A Boozy Shamrock Shake
Just in time for St. Patrick's Day -- here's a great recipe for a boozy Shamrock Shake.
The recipe comes from Delish. Here's what you'll need:
3 crushed Mint Oreos, for rimming cups
1/4 c. Fudge sauce, for rimming cups and garnish
9 large scoops vanilla ice cream
1/3 c. Baileys
2 oz. whiskey
6 whole Mint Oreos
10 drops green food coloring
1 tsp. peppermint extract
Whipped cream, for serving
Maraschino cherries, for serving
DIRECTIONS:
Pour crushed Oreos onto a small plate. Rim 2 glasses with chocolate fudge and dip into crushed Oreos. In a blender, combine the vanilla ice cream, Baileys, whiskey, Oreos, green food coloring, and peppermint extract. Blend until smooth, about 30 seconds.
Pour shake into prepared glasses, top with the whipped cream, and drizzle with fudge sauce. Top with a maraschino cherry.