How to Have the Best Tree in Central New York This Christmas

Rob Lowe is stirring up trouble.

The Brat Pack actor has been telling people that he swears by feeding 7Up to his Christmas tree. He recently appeared on TV's "Ellen" and claimed there's something about the citrus in the soda pop that adds longevity to the traditional holiday decoration. He has a phobia about needles drying up and becoming flammable, and he says a half-and-half mixture of water and 7Up poured into the tree-stand guards against that problem.

Critics are skeptical. And, even though some believe natural citrus and sugar may help prolong a tree's life, most disagree. And it's generally NOT a good idea to add baking soda or aspirin to a tree's water.

WKTV also enlisted some Mohawk Valley experts to chime in on Christmas tree longevity. The folks from Buttenschon Christmas Tree Farm in Marcy joined the TV station to provide some other tips:

Use a sturdy tree-stand

Feed the tree lots of lukewarm water

Leaving the tree near a window with lots of direct sunlight could cause it to brown faster and might reduce its longevity

