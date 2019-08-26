How to Enter Your Pup Into the World’s Cutest Dog Photo Contest

Is your doggo the cutest in Central New York? What about in the country?? The world?!? Of course they are!

Well act fast because, in honor of National Dog Day, the organizers of the day are holding a photo contest on their Facebook page and are looking for the cutest dogs around. Whether you want to enter your pup or just scroll through an insane amount of adorable photos, you need to check out this post.

The contest ends tonight at midnight, and the grand prize winner will win a whole lot of goodies for themselves and their pet, including official National Dog Day swag, a custom dog tag set and a certificate for the "Official National Dog Day World's Cutest Dog."

National Dog Day is an event that celebrates ALL dogs on August 26 and works to encourage adoption. Find more about their mission and how to celebrate on their Facebook page or website.

Good luck and we can't wait to see your photos!