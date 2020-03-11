How Does the Doping Scandal Affect Saratoga?

This morning on Big Board Sports Tim Wilkin, horse racing writer for the Albany Times Union, joined the program to discuss the recent doping scandal. Should Jason Servis and Jorge Navarro be banned from training a horse again? Will this affect Saratoga in any way this summer? What is next for former Jason Servis horse, Maximum Security, who is now being trained by Bob Baffert and will he ever race again? Make sure to listen above and also to Big Board Sports every weekday from 10AM to 1PM!