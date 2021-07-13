Now, this is living. A pool and a golf course, right in your own backyard. The Central New York home is on the market and you won't believe the price.

The house in Webster, New York, near Rochester features your own private golf course with a pool to cool off after your round. It's pretty nice inside too, featuring 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, and an updated kitchen with all the bells and whistles, including a built-in knife organizer and a pull-out/drop-down spice rack.

A home like this you'd think would cost a fortune. It's on the market for only $299,900. And it's so popular it already has a pending offer.

There have been several unique properties on the market in Central New York.

One of the last active lighthouses in the country is for sale. The Braddock Point Lighthouse is in an area known as Bogus Point; once a drop off point for counterfeit smugglers coming across Lake Ontario from Canada. The lighthouse had the brightest light on the lake when it was built in 1895, covering 14 miles. By the 1950s the lighthouse was closed and left neglected. Local children even considered it haunted.

Private owners bought the propert from the government and several families spent the last 50 years bringing Braddock Point Lighthouse back to life. The light finally came back over a decade ago when the Braddock Point Lighthouse was turned into a Bed & Breakfast, 25 miles northwest of downtown Rochester.

The property has been on and off the market since 2015 and was first listed for $2.6 million. It recently sold for $950,000.

Climb aboard and look inside the oldest existing Ellis Island Ferry. Built in 1907, the 150 foot historic boat has changed hands several times over the years and is now listed on the National Register of Historic places.

For the first time in her second millennium, the ferry is up for sale for $1.25 million.

A church built in the late 1800s has been transformed into a stunning new home in Herkimer County.

The former church in the heart of Middleville was completely renovated to create a beautiful home with over 3,000 square feet. There's even a fully finished 1,200 square foot in-law or second apartment.

The church was sold in November 2018 for $134,900. It was listed in July 2020 for $449,000.

The home is now on the market with River Hills Properties for $369,900.