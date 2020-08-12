Hike Past 12 Scenic Waterfalls, Swim Beneath One Just Two Hours From Utica
A few hours from Utica is a place where you can hike past 12 scenic waterfalls and swim beneath one in a stream fed pool.
Robert H. Treman State Park is an area of wild beauty, with the rugged gorge called Enfield Glen as its scenic highlight. Nine miles of winding trails follow the gorge past 12 waterfalls, including the 115-foot Lucifer Falls, to where visitors can see a mile-and-a-half down the wooded gorge as it winds its way to the lower park.
Swimming in the stream fed pool beneath a waterfall is open, 11am to 7pm at 50% capacity due to COVID-19. Visitors are asked to visit the pool for a quick dip and then head to the picnic area, campsite or hiking trail, so others might also enjoy the swimming hole.
A face covering or mask is required for any person above age 2 to approach the pool area. Masks are also required on the hiking trail where Gorge and Rim Trail are available in one direction only. Failure to have a mask with you may result in ejection from park.
Highlights of Robert H. Treman State Park:
- The gorges, waterfalls, and pools at Robert H. Treman State Park and in the surrounding Finger Lakes Region were formed by retreating glaciers 10,000 years ago. As the Finger Lakes' glaciers melted, Enfield Creek began to flow, clearing rocks and debris from a gorge that existed even earlier than the most recent glaciers. Just below Lucifer Falls, you can see where the stream in the upper park changed its course a little bit southwards, eroding the rocks to create a "new" narrow gorge. As the water flows over the 115 foot falls the notice how the gorge widens dramatically. The stream continues to erode both sections of the gorge to reveal the stunning geology of the Park.
- You can hike past 12 waterfalls on the Gorge Trail, including 115 foot-high Lucifer Falls.
- Explore the Old Mill that was built in 1839 and was the center of the former hamlet of Enfield Falls. Also, don't miss the Civilian Conservation Corps display on the 1st floor about the men that lived and worked in the park in the Depression Era.
- Grab an Archaeology in the Park, A Walking Tour pamphlet (copies located in the Old Mill) and explore the former hamlet of Enfield Falls, including the former sites of the old Enfield Falls Hotel, the Budd house, the Wickham House, and more.
- Don't miss the view from the cliff staircase; in early summer look for the orange-yellow flowers of the Tulip Poplar trees, and in the fall enjoy the brilliant fall colors and the deep green pockets of hemlocks.