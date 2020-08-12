A few hours from Utica is a place where you can hike past 12 scenic waterfalls and swim beneath one in a stream fed pool.

Robert H. Treman State Park is an area of wild beauty, with the rugged gorge called Enfield Glen as its scenic highlight. Nine miles of winding trails follow the gorge past 12 waterfalls, including the 115-foot Lucifer Falls, to where visitors can see a mile-and-a-half down the wooded gorge as it winds its way to the lower park.

Swimming in the stream fed pool beneath a waterfall is open, 11am to 7pm at 50% capacity due to COVID-19. Visitors are asked to visit the pool for a quick dip and then head to the picnic area, campsite or hiking trail, so others might also enjoy the swimming hole.

A face covering or mask is required for any person above age 2 to approach the pool area. Masks are also required on the hiking trail where Gorge and Rim Trail are available in one direction only. Failure to have a mask with you may result in ejection from park.

Highlights of Robert H. Treman State Park: