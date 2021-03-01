Get ready for strong wind and snow in the Utica, Rome, and Syracuse areas. The National Weather Service out of Binghamton has issued a "High Wind Warning" for Central New York, along with a hazardous weather outlook.

The "High Wind Warning" will go into effect from 1PM Monday March 1st through 10AM Tuesday March 2nd. This is for Madison, Southern Oneida and Otsego counties.

* WHAT...Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph expected. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are possible. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds will increase this afternoon and will

be strongest this evening through tonight.

If you plan on driving, please be aware of trees and branches scattered on roadways.

Wind Chill Advisory

A Wind Chill Advisory has been issued for Midnight 3/2 - 10AM 3/2 for Oneida, Madison, Otsego and Delaware counties.

Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills reaching 10 below to 20 below zero."

Use caution while traveling outside.

Hazardous Weather Outlook

Scattered snow squalls are possible Monday late afternoon into the evening. Any squalls will have the potential to cause rapid changes in road conditions, low visibility, and a quick inch of snow.

Winter Weather Preparation:

Keep your cell phone charged and make sure you know where your backup power supply is.

Make sure all your flashlights have fresh batteries.

Fill your gas tank. You can use your car to keep warm and recharge devices.

Have some food available that you don’t need to cook.