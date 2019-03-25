Hey Siri! 9 Things Central New Yorkers Forget Because of Technology

Smart phones are probably one of the biggest advances of modern time. They're also making us forget stuff.

A new poll showed that technology - namely our smart phones - allows us to just stop remembering at least 5 things a day, because our phones will do it for us. I mean, remember back in the old days where you had to remember someone's phone number if you wanted to call them?

But phone numbers are just ONE of the things Central New Yorkers depend on technology to take care of - and it's hurting us in some ways.

9 Things Central New Yorkers Forget Because of Technology

Other people's phone numbers Passwords How to spell certain words How to write legibly (I'm looking at you, kids!) Our OWN phone numbers How to get somewhere Birthdays Names (who hasn't done a quick Facebook search to recall a name?) What time your favorite TV show is on (who cares, when you can DVR it)

I have to admit, I couldn't tell my own children's phone numbers without looking them up on my phone - and honestly, I have to confirm what year I got married with my digital calendar every. single. year.

What do you rely on your phone to remember for you?

