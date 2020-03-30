Herkimer County Issues Guidelines For Visitors And Returnees

Herkimer County officials are issuing guidelines and procedures to be observed by seasonal homeowners, visitors and winter returnees due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Anyone returning to the county who has been in the great New York City-area after March 14th for more than 24 hours must self- quarantine themselves for 14 days.

They should also be prepared to remain on premises the entire time with a minimum of outside contact.

Anyone arriving from outside New York City will also follow the 14-day self-quarantine on premises and social distancing as recommended by the CDC.

Legislative Chairman Vincent Bono and County Administrator James Wallace said that it is in all of our interests to insure that the County stay healthy and safe during the pandemic.