Help Welcome Home Rome Woman After 11 Week COVID-19 Fight

A Rome woman is lucky to be alive after fighter for her life from COVID-19 for 11 weeks and the community is being asked to help welcome her home.

Susie Tharrett, Papa Rick’s wife has been hospitalized for the past 11 weeks fighting not only COVID-19 but pneumonia and a spinal staff infection as well. "The past 11 weeks has been the most challenging we’ve ever faced as a family," Papa Rick shared on Facebook.

The hospital staff is calling Susie their miracle. "She truly is a miracle and deserves one hell of a homecoming."

That homecoming is Friday, July 3rd. "After 11 weeks of fighting for her life, she’s finally coming home to her family that loves her so very much."

The community is invited to welcome Susie, the ice cream queen, home at 10am Friday at Papa Rick’s with signs, air horns, sparklers, flowers or whatever your heart desires. "Let’s show Susie how much we love her and how proud we are of her."