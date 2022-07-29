Help Rome Men Provide Hundreds of Kids With Everything for Back to School

What started with one man helping a few people has turned into a group coming together to help hundreds of kids get everything they need to go back to school.

Seeing parents struggle to get school supplies bothered Bryan Brockway of Rome, New York so much that he decided to do something to help. He and his lifelong friend Nazie Adolphi started a backpack supply drive several years ago. "School is hard enough, making sure you have the proper supplies to succeed shouldn’t be a worry."

The guys put together 50 backpacks that first year. In the second year, they reached out to family and friends and brought in 75. Over the next several years, businesses and the Rome Police Department pitched in, bringing in hundreds of backpacks.

In 2021, with help from the Lake Delta Kiwanis Club, the school supply drive broke a record, helping nearly 700 kids. The Jervis Public Library even donated so every kid could receive a book.

It Takes a Village

This year, Nazie and Brockway hope to help even more kids. "We want to collect over 700 backpacks this time," said Nazie.

But they can't do without help. "I’m beyond thankful for every single person who even had the smallest part in making this successful," said Brockway. "I wish you truly understood the hard work and dedication that goes into this. The loading and unloading of school supplies. The endless counting and recounting to make sure everyone gets one or two of everything. The hours that get put into this are endless. When it’s all said and done, it’s worth every. Single. Second."

Donate School Supplies

Want to help make a difference? You can donate anything and everything kids need to go back to school with everything they need. Donations are accepted at the D&D Carpets location 709 E Dominick Street in Rome.

pens

pencils

crayons

scissors

notebooks

Kleenex

glue sticks

hand sanitizer

Clorox wipes

Supplies will be handed out at the D&D Carpet location on August 27 starting at 9 AM and will continue until the backpacks run out.

If you would like to donate to the drive or have any questions about supplies, contact:

Bryan Brockway 315-617-2506 or reach out on Facebook.

Nazie Adolfi 315-271-3908 or reach out on Facebook.

