Help Brighten the Birthday of a Rome Man Celebrating his 95th in Virus Isolation

A Rome man is turning 95 years old, and while the coronavirus means he won't get to see family, you can send cards so he knows he's not alone.

Tony Aiello of Rome is going to turn 95 years old. He lives at Bethany Gardens in Rome. In an effort to prevent the spread of coronavirus in nursing homes, visitors are prohibited and residents are confined to their rooms in many cases - all to keep them safe.

Alone is no way to spend a birthday - especially not a milestone like 95.

You can help make Tony's birthday (on March 31) a little brighter: send him a birthday card. Tony's niece, Olivia, is hoping he'll receive at least 95 cards.

You can send your card to:

Tony Aiello

Bethany Gardens

800 Chestnut St, Room 304

Rome NY 13440