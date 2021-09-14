Help Boy Born With Rare Genetic Disorder Give Sick Kids a Happier Holiday

A Clinton boy born with a rare genetic disorder is helping Santa give sick kids a happier holiday this year. And you can help.

Boy Born With Rare Genetic Disorder Give Hospital Kids a Happier Holiday Dominic Tebo was born with MAGEL2, or Prader-Willi syndrome (PWS), which causes the loss of expression of imprinted genes in some chromosomes.

St Johnsville Girl Donates School Supplies to Keep Brother's Memory Alive Alicianna Bersani of St Johnsville, New York donated over 100 backpacks filled with school supplies to not one but two second-grade classes. Now she's starting a Christmas toy drive for kids less fortunate.

Little Falls 4th Grader Opens Lemonade Stand to Raise Money For First Responders