Heinz Serving Up $2000 Grants to Diners

Heinz is serving up $2,000 grants to diners across the country.

Heinz is helping neighborhood diners by committing $1 million dollars. $2,000 grants will be handed out to the first 500 eligible diner nominations. You can nominate a diner you love to receive one of these donations.

To qualify for Heinz For Diners funding, your nominated diner must meet the following criteria:

1. An independently owned establishment, which is not a chain (a restaurant with three or more locations).

2. The establishment must be legally operating and have all of the proper documentation in place to serve food.

3. Diner owner must be able to provide a W-9 tax form before receiving funding.

Nominate a diner and get more details at Heinzfordiners.com.