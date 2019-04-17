Heavy Rain And Thunderstorms For Easter Weekend In CNY

The National Weather Service calls for another round of rain along a warm front tonight. The next system arrives Friday into Saturday, bringing periods of heavy rain and thunderstorms.

A batch of light rain will move south to north across the region tonight with sustained winds around 15 to 20 mph and gusts 25 to 35 mph. Heaviest rainfall potential will be from the Finger Lakes to Oneida county. Lows tonight will fall only into the lower to mid-40s.

More significant rainfall will be heading our way later this week, with the heaviest amounts looking to occur Friday night. Streams and rivers are already running above normal, so be on guard for locally heavy rain, possible flooding, and commuters should be water wary.

US National Weather Service Binghamton NY

Extended Forcast:

Today: Sunny, with a high near 61. Calm wind.

Tonight: Rain, mainly after 2am. Low around 43. Southeast wind 5 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Thursday: Rain likely before 11am, then a slight chance of rain after 5pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 66. South wind 14 to 16 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Thursday Night: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55. South wind around 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Friday: Showers likely, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 2pm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rain. High near 73. South wind 11 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Friday Night: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm before 8pm, then periods of rain and possibly a thunderstorm after 8pm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rain. Low around 56. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

Saturday: Showers likely. Cloudy, with a high near 69. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Saturday Night: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 45. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Sunday: A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 62. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Sunday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 45.

Monday: Partly sunny, with a high near 67.

Get up to information on power outages throughout Central New York; where it’s out and when it’ll be restored with National Grid’s Power Outage Map .

National Grid also offers text alerts on the latest efforts to restore power.

To receive free text message alerts and updates, text the word STORM to NGRID (64743). E-mail alerts are available to customers who create an online profile on the company’s website. All alert services can be started and stopped at the customer’s request.

You can even report power outages or get the latest information at the National Grid’s website .

Power Outage Preparation:

*Keep your cell phone charged and make sure you know where your backup power supply is.

*Make sure all your flashlights have fresh batteries.

*Fill your gas tank. You can use your car to keep warm and recharge devices.

*Have some food available that you don’t need to cook.

