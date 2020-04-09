Heartbreaking Moment Grandmother Meets New Grandson Through a Window

The moment a grandparent gets to hold their new grandchild is a special one. That moment will have to wait for one grandmother, who got to see her grandson for the first time through a window.

Heather Carmichael, a Waterville native now living in North Carolina, gave birth to Nathaniel Willis Carmichael on March 30th. Grandma, Joani Tice got to meet him, but had to keep a safe distance during the coronavirus pandemic, looking in through the window. "Wishing I could wake up and this would all be a dream and my mom could hold him in her arms," says Heather.

There are no visits from family and friends, no stroller walks through the park, no one stopping by to lend a hand. Heather and her husband Nate are on their own and she's hoping it'll all be over soon. "From our experience in the hospital, to my mom having to meet her grandson for the first time like this, I feel like I’m living in a sci-fi movie, and quite frankly, I don’t like it."

Eventually the movie will end. The Carmichael house will be full of family and friends willing to pitch in a help. For the Carmichael family, that day can't come soon enough.

Photo Credit - Heather Carmichael

