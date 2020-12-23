Head into the jungle for a special holiday lights display at the Animal Adventure Park.

Jungle Bells, Holiday Lights is open after winter storm Gail closed the park in Harpursville for several days. "We were devastated to not open the weekend before Christmas, due to the snow," park officials said.

The park is now clear and ready to welcome guests into the jungle. Jungle Bells, Holiday Lights will run Thursdays through Sundays until January 3rd. Visit Santa's workshop. Don't forget to bring your cameras for socially distanced photos on Fridays & Saturdays. See live Reindeer, feed hundreds of animals, walk through a lighted tunnel and stop by the tallest fully lit Christmas tree in the area.

Drive Thru Only: Thursday 4 pm - 9 pm $20 / vehicle

Walk Thru Only: Friday - Sunday 4 pm - 9 pm $10/Guest

Last entries at 8:30 pm

Concessions will not be open due to product delivery delays, but delicious Hot Cocoa will be available in the gift shop.

Jungle Bells will be closed Christmas Eve & Christmas Day, but will reopen Saturday and Sunday for walk thru visitation, with regular hours from 4 pm - 9 pm.

"We thank you for your continued support and understanding, as we try to make the holiday a little bit brighter for everyone experiencing the magic of Jungle Bells."

The Animal Adventure Park will host the Frozen In Time Ball Drop on New Year's Eve from 11am to 2pm. The ball drop will take place at noon.

Take an aerial tour of Jungle Bells: Holiday Lights.

Learn more at Theanimaladventurepark.com.