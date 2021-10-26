It's hard to believe that we're just a month away from the official kickoff of the holiday season. It always seems to creep up on us quicker than we want. Don't get me wrong, it's called "the most wonderful time of the year," for a reason...but it doesn't help the budget very much.

Growing up in Buffalo, I recall my aunt always having ceramic Christmas trees at the annual Christmas Eve party in her home in West Seneca. It was always a part of the look of the holiday season. In fact, I'm sure many people had or still have those nostalgic, old ceramic Christmas trees.

Get our free mobile app

If you do, they could be worth a lot of money.

Those vintage ceramic Christmas tree decorations have been selling for $100-200 online, according to Don't Waste Your Money.

One old ceramic tree was going for $180 on eBay and the story is similar on other sites, such as Etsy. People clearly want a piece of holiday nostalgia.

The prices of these classic trees is only expected to increase as we get closer to the holiday season, so definitely don't throw them away if you have them somewhere in the basement or attic.

These ceramic trees were very popular throughout the 70s and 80s, even into the 90s, and it's awesome that stuff such as this (along with vinyl, VHS tapes, etc.) are now in style again, simply because of the heavy nostalgia that is sweeping across the country.

I'm sure my mom and aunt still have their ceramic Christmas trees around somewhere...

CHECK THEM OUT: 100 years of Christmas toys, gifts and fads