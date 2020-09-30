Harbor Freight Tools Herkimer Opening October 17th

Harbor Freight Tools will open its new Herkimer location on Saturday, October 17th, at 8AM.

The new store, is located at 232 Albany Street in Herkimer. It will be open from 8AM - 7PM Monday through Saturday, and 9AM - 6PM on Sundays. The store plans to bring 35 new jobs to the area. Harbor Freight is still hiring for some of their open positions.

Harbor Freight Tools was founded back in 1977 in California as a small family-owned business. Today, they have more than 1,000 retail stores nationwide. They are no stranger to Central New York. They currently have locations in Yorkville, Rome and Oneonta. Harbor Freight Tools continues to grow, but are still family owned and for over 3 decades they have focused on one main thing: deliver an incredible assortment of great quality tools at the lowest prices.

On the companies website, they have several jobs available. Some of the available jobs include retail sales associates, retail stocking associates and store manager. You can get a full list on the companies website.

Harbor Freight offers more than 7,000 tools and accessories at quality levels that match or exceed competing brands, but at prices that are up to 80% less.

Harbor Freight Giving Back

Harbor Freight Tools supports nonprofit organizations with Harbor Freight Tools Giving Back that serve the following areas:

K-12 Public Education

Veterans

Fire & Police Departments"

You can find out more, and how to apply for your organization, right online on their website.