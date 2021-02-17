Harbor Freight Tools will open another store in central New York.

The new store will be located at 1032 Oneida Plaza Drive in Oneida, New York and is expected to open this spring.

Construction has already begun, using local workers and companies from the surrounding

Oneida area.

The new store is expected to bring 25 and 30 new jobs to the community, including Sales and Logistic Supervisors, Senior Associates, Sales Associates, and seasonal opportunities as well. Harbor Freight Tools offers a competitive starting rate along with retail benefits package that includes health coverage, and Thanksgiving and Christmas off. Harbor Freight provides opportunities to advance with more than 1,100 locations nationwide.

Get our free mobile app

“We’ve been looking to open a location in Oneida for a number of years so that we can provide the tools

and equipment at tremendous values to the community,” said Trey Feiler, Senior Vice President, Real

Estate and Construction for Harbor Freight Tools. “In addition to finding a great location, we were

attracted by the availability of great associates in the Oneida area, and we look forward to having them join the Harbor Freight team.”

If you're interested in a job at the new Harbor Freight Tools store, you can apply online at harborfreightjobs.com/retail and search “Oneida, NY.”

About Harbor Freight Tools

Harbor Freight Tools is a family-owned company that started in Southern California in 1977, when 17-year-old Eric Smidt began transforming his father’s small phone sales business into a successful mail order company, bypassing the resellers, dealing directly with factories, and passing the savings on to the customer.

The company opened its first store in 1980. Today Harbor Freight Tools has 1,100 stores across the

country, 21,000 associates and more than 40 million customers. More than 600 new tools and accessories will be introduced this year alone. Harbor Freight Tools is one of the nation’s fastest growing retailers, opening two new stores every week.

Harbor Freight has several stores in central New York including Yorkville, Rome, Herkimer, Dewitt, Camillus, Oswego and Syracuse.