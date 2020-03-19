Hallelujah! Nursing Home Administrator Serenades Utica Residents

Hallelujah! A central New York nursing home administrator serenades residents and the moment will touch your soul.

Nursing homes across the country are taking extra precautions to protect the elderly in light of the coronavirus. No visitors. No activities. So entertaining residents while keeping them safe at the same time is a challenge.

Adam grabbed a ukulele and performed "Hallelujah," while wearing a mask, for residents at Oneida Center for Rehabilitation and Nursing in Utica to provide comfort and some kind of human interaction.

Watch the chilling performance above.

Thank you Adam, and every other nursing home employee. It takes a special person with a huge heart to do what you do everyday.