Utica Police are investigating a “shots fired” incident that happened around 4:15 PM Wednesday, February 16 on the 1400 block of Steuben Street.

Police say a woman was parked in her driveway and inside her vehicle with family members when the woman heard gunfire.

The woman later discovered a bullet hole in the gas cap area of the vehicle.

The suspect is a Hispanic male, about 16 to 17 years old, with a thin/short build.

The male fled on foot toward Hobart Street.

Utica Police also reported that just before midnight Wednesday evening, another shots-fired incident happened on the 1100 block of Bleeker St where police recovered 15 spent shell casings and a nearby house was struck by projectiles.

Both incidents have been assigned to investigators with the GIVE Unit.

Anyone with information is asked to call the UPD’s GIVE Unit at (315) 223-3533 or submit an anonymous tip at Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers.com or by calling 1-866-730-8477 (TIPS),

The Gun Involved Violence Elimination (GIVE) Initiative provides state funding to local law enforcement agencies for equipment, overtime, personnel, as well as focused training and technical assistance.

GIVE supports 20 police departments, district attorneys' offices, probation departments, and sheriffs' offices in 17 counties: Albany, Broome, Chautauqua, Dutchess, Erie, Monroe, Nassau, Niagara, Oneida, Onondaga, Orange, Rensselaer, Rockland, Schenectady, Suffolk, Ulster, and Westchester.

Those counties historically account for more than 80 percent of the violent crime that occurs in New York State outside of New York City.

AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based largely on information from the New York State Police. All arrested persons are innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. At the time of this posting, no additional information is available.

