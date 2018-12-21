Great NYS Fair Makes Top Ten List Of Major Fairs In North America

The Great New York State Fair has made the Top Ten rankings for the first time among major fairs tracked by the industry publication Carnival Warehouse.

The Fair's 2018 attendance of nearly 1.3 million people pushed it to ninth place among the top 50 fairs by attendance . That includes state fairs, county fairs and large livestock shows and rodeos in the U.S. and Canada.

This is the highest ranking for the Fair in the 13-year history of the Carnival Warehouse survey.

"We're proud of the growth that has happened here, between Governor Cuomo's investments in our facilities and our non-stop efforts to keep our programming exciting and new. We're building something special here and we're making the Great New York State Fair greater year after year," said Troy Waffner, Fair Director.

The New York State Fair ranked third among all state fairs in attendance for the second straight year, behind only Texas and Minnesota.