Grahamsville Woman Killed in Neversink Crash on Sunday

A fatal one-car crash in Neversink is still under investigation.

New York State Police say they responded to a crash reported at approximately 3:24am on Sunday on Divine Corners Road in Neversink.

For an as yet undetermined reason police say a 2014 Jeep Compass driven by 30-year-old Erica Vilaca of Grahamsville left the road, hit and ditch, and continued across State Route 55. The car hit the guide rail and rolled over.

The only person inside the vehicle was Vilaca. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Neversink Fire Department, New York State DEC, and Mobil Medic EMT's assisted New York State Police.

Anyone with information that could be useful to investigators is asked to call State Police.

