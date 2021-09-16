Governor Kathy Hochul is welcoming the Afghan evacuees who will be resettling in New York communities, including Utica, in the coming months.

Hochul also pledged to offer them assistance via state-supported resettlement agencies as they rebuild their lives.

"New York has a storied history of welcoming those seeking a safe haven from violence and persecution -a proud tradition our state continues today by helping evacuees from Afghanistan rebuild," Governor Hochul said. "The heart-wrenching images and stories of people fleeing their homeland were a call to action that New York State is more than willing to answer. We welcome our new Afghan friends with open arms and pledge to provide them the assistance they can rely on to rebuild anew."

The U.S Department of State's Afghan Placement and Assistance Program has informed New York that as many as 1,143 Afghan national evacuated this summer could be resettled in communities across the state over the next six months.

The Afghans, including some who have already arrived, are expected to be placed in their new communities between now and March 31.

That’s expected to include 20 in Utica.

Those arriving in New York will be assisted by agencies funded by the Bureau of Refugee Services, which is located within the state Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance

The governor also issued a proclamation designating this week as Welcoming Week throughout the state, calling on all New Yorkers to reach across lines of difference to embrace immigrant and refugee populations and the civic contributions they offer.

