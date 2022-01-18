Governor Hochul’s Budget Proposal Contains $1.2 Billion Tax Cut For Middle Class
Governor Kathy Hochul presented her budget proposal for the 2023 fiscal year on Tuesday.
The balanced budget totals $216 billion dollars.
Hochul says $2 billion will be used for pandemic recovery initiatives.
The budget will also invest $10 billion in healthcare, the largest investment in state history
Other budget highlights include:
- A $224 million investment into programs that will reduce gun violence.
- A $25 million, five-year housing plan
- $31 billion in aid for schools, the highest level of state aid ever
- A $32.8 billion capital plan for roads and bridges
- $1.5 billion more for SUNY and CUNY schools over five years
Lawmakers must pass a budget by April 1.
