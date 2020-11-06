Governor Cuomo Overturns Call On Fans At Bills Games

Bills fans holding out hope to get to a game in the near future will have to wait it out a little bit longer.

Ya know, some would attribute this to the luck of being a Bills fan. After all these years the team is clicking and making its strongest run in a long time, but no one can go watch the action in person.

Due to a recent surge in the coronavirus infection rate in western New York, New York Upstate (NYUP) is reporting Governor Cuomo is throwing the flag on allowing some fas at Bills games for the time being. Cuomo, the Bills, and the NFL had been exploring the possibility of allowing some fans to attend. NYUP says Cuomo did not rule out fans at games if the virus situation improves, and even said he would love to attend a game if fans in the stands become a reality.

This has to be killing hardcore Bills fans right now. The Bills Mafia gathering every Sunday to watch their team is a New York tradition and one we all follow actively on social media. It is a passionate fanbase like no other. Yes, a little bit crazy at times, but there is no question Bills fans LOVE their team. Once you get past fans jumping on tables and doing just other mind-blowing things, you will not find a group of fans who love their team more. Just like that Norwood kick going wide right, it is just another but of bad luck these fans will fight through for the love of their team!