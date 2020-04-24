Governor Andrew Cuomo Bobblehead Doll Debuts for COVID-19 Relief

Andrew Cuomo has drawn bipartisan applause for his handling of the national Coronavirus crisis.

Due to this popularity, the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin has unveiled a bobblehead of the New York Governor.

The museum is donating $5 from every Governor Cuomo Bobblehead sold to the Protect the Heroes fund, in support of the 100 Million Mask Challenge, which is the same cause that the Hall of Fame and Museum has raised over $160,000 for through the sale of Drs. Fauci and Birx bobblehead dolls.

The bobblehead of Governor Cuomo joins bobbleheads of other U.S. governors, all of which are being released today. Here's a sneak peek at the Cuomo doll:

Credit: National Bobblehead Hall of Fame

Here's a direct link to the Cuomo Bobblehead page on the museum's online store. They are $25 each plus a flat-rate shipping charge of $8 per order and will ship in July.