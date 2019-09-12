It's a big weekend in Central New York.

The harvest moon is out. The #1 Clemson Tigers football team is in. And the world-famous Goodyear Blimp will be up, making a special appearance over the Dome Saturday night during the Syracuse-Clemson football game. Of course, if you're attending the game, you won't be able to see it as it hovers over the closed roof in the twilight. But you CAN view it up close and personal at other times this weekend.

When it's not flying around Syracuse, capturing airborne shots of the SU campus and the CNY region for ABC's coverage of the big football game, the blimp will be at the Oswego County Airport in Fulton. And the public can stop by and see it, free of charge.

Its expected arrival time is between 2:00 and 3:00 PM Friday and it should be here until Sunday. After that, it will cover the Jets-Browns NFL game this Monday night in New Jersey.

Goodyear currently has three blimps in its fleet. Here are a few more factoids:

Length is 246 feet, nearly an entire football field

Maximum speed is 73 mph

Weight without helium is about 20,000 pounds

Weight with helium is about 100-200 pounds

Rides aboard the Goodyear Blimp are by invitation only and must be secured well in advance. Here's the website page to apply.