Thank God for the kindness of a strangers. A good Samaritan helped save two small children who became adrift on their raft in New York.

A 2 and 3 year-old, floating on a raft, became adrift in the Peconic Bay in Hampton Bays. Their grandmother tried swimming after them but was unable to get to them as they drifted away from shore.

Tony Lemos of Freeport, got on a paddle board and was able to hold onto the children's raft but was unable to get back to shore due to the currant and wind.

The Suffolk County Sheriff's Department was called by the US Coast guard and located the two kids 1/4 mile offshore. The deputies were able to reach the children and bring them and Lemos onto a boat.

Fortunately the children were wearing life vests.

“These little children will remember this day for the rest of their lives, and it’s one of those stories that will be retold for generations," said Suffolk County Sheriff Errol D. Toulon, Jr. "I’m glad that Suffolk County Deputy Sheriffs were on the scene, and between their efforts, the Bay Constable, and the good Samaritan, this whole incident will be fondly remembered.”